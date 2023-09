Turkish Ambassador calls on finance minister

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here Tuesday.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, both sides discussed various avenues for strengthening economic ties and shared mutual commitment to fostering closer relations between the two nations.