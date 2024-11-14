Turkish Ambassador Meets Industries Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday met with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed bilateral relations and areas mutual interests.
Both side agreed to enhance cooperation in the agricultural and industrial sectors, according to a news release.
Rana Tanveer highlighted the historic and brotherly relation between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the need to increase trade volume between the two countries.
He also invited Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan's electric vehicle manufacturing sector.
Both sides expressed their commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 minute ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Scaffolding Inspection’ tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Pakistan can join leading economies with active youth, women participation: Ahsan2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 20246 hours ago
-
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears15 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support16 hours ago
-
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears16 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation rises in October on higher housing costs16 hours ago
-
FPCCI for extending PM’s winter package to SME sector16 hours ago