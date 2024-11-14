Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Meets Industries Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday met with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed bilateral relations and areas mutual interests.

Both side agreed to enhance cooperation in the agricultural and industrial sectors, according to a news release.

Rana Tanveer highlighted the historic and brotherly relation between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the need to increase trade volume between the two countries.

He also invited Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan's electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

Both sides expressed their commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations.

