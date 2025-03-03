Turkish Annual Inflation Falls Below 40%
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Turkey's annual inflation rate slowed for a ninth consecutive month in February, falling below 40 percent for the first time since June 2023, official data showed on Monday
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Turkey's annual inflation rate slowed for a ninth consecutive month in February, falling below 40 percent for the first time since June 2023, official data showed on Monday.
The drop comes as the central bank will make its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday after lowering borrowing costs at its last two meetings.
Consumer prices rose by 39.05 percent last month, down from 42.1 percent in January, according to the country's statistics institute.
Turkey has experienced double-digit inflation since 2019, making life increasingly more expensive for millions of people.
The central bank began to raise interest rates in 2023 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.
Annual inflation soared to 75 percent in May last year but began to ease the following month.
The central bank lowered its key interest rate in December for the first time in nearly two years. It lowered the rate again in January to 45 percent.
The ENAG group of independent economists disputes the official inflation rate, estimating it at 79.5 percent -- more than double the figure released by the statistics agency.
Recent Stories
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
More Stories From Business
-
Pest infestation in maize and cotton crops can cause colossal loss: experts1 hour ago
-
Rwanda's high Commissioner pays, five days visit to Central Punjab business community1 hour ago
-
Valuation Directorate vital in resolving trade, industry-related issues: LCCI1 hour ago
-
SMEDA conducts consultative session2 hours ago
-
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan7 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,264 points4 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories4 hours ago
-
Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's inflation eases further in February, below forecasts5 hours ago
-
Asian markets creep up on hopes of China fiscal response to Trump tariffs5 hours ago