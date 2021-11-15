UrduPoint.com

Turkish Auto Industry Makes Nearly 110,000 Vehicles In October

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:03 PM

Turkish auto industry makes nearly 110,000 vehicles in October

Automakers in Turkey produced 108,078 vehicles in October, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report released on Monday

ANKARA, 15 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) -:Automakers in Turkey produced 108,078 vehicles in October, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report released on Monday.

The figure decreased by 28% year-on-year last month, a report from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) showed.

Passenger car production in Turkey fell by 32.6% to 64,637 units during this period, said the report, adding that over 80% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 16.4% annual decline to 87,027 units.

Taking the lion's share in the country's total exports last month, automotive exports stood at $2.65 billion, decreasing 10.4% on a Dollar basis compared to October 2020.

The association also said the country's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, shrank by 38% annually, reaching 60,044 units over the month.

Top international automakers -- including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sales markets.

