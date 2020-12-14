UrduPoint.com
Turkish Auto Industry Produces 1.1M Vehicles In Jan-Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:21 PM

Automakers in Turkey produced some 1.15 million vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- in this January-November, according to a sectoral report

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Automakers in Turkey produced some 1.15 million vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- in this January-November, according to a sectoral report.

The figure was down 13% year-on-year, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Sunday.

The country's passenger car production also fell 14% to 761,743 during the same period.

The report said around 72% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 28% annual decline to 821,900 units in the first 11 months of 2020.

Taking the lion's share in the country's total exports in January-November with 15%, automotive exports stood at $23.

1 billion, decreasing 19% on a Dollar basis compared to the last year.

The association also said Turkey's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, grew 73% annually, reaching 688,180 in the first 11 months of this year.

Top international automakers -- including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sale markets.

In November, auto production increased 5.4% on an annual basis to 143,264.

