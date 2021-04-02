UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Auto Market Grows 60% In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:08 PM

Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 60% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, an industry group announced on Friday

ANKARA, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 60% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, an industry group announced on Friday.

Passenger car and LCV sales reached 198,660 in January-March, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

A total of 156,464 cars were sold in the first three months, up 57%, while LCV market grew by 70.3% with 42,196.

In March, the automotive market was nearly doubled --up 92.8%-- compared to a year ago, reaching 96,428.

Passenger car sales hit 76,337 last month, rising 91.4% on an annual basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicle Car March Market Industry

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

10 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

15 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

20 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

21 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

23 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.