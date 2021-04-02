Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 60% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, an industry group announced on Friday.

Passenger car and LCV sales reached 198,660 in January-March, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

A total of 156,464 cars were sold in the first three months, up 57%, while LCV market grew by 70.3% with 42,196.

In March, the automotive market was nearly doubled --up 92.8%-- compared to a year ago, reaching 96,428.

Passenger car sales hit 76,337 last month, rising 91.4% on an annual basis.