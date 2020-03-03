Turkish auto sales almost double in February

(@FahadShabbir)

TURKISH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 89.5% year-on-year in February, an industry group reported Tuesday.

The Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) announced that more than 47,000 automobiles were sold last month.

Passenger car sales surged 96% in the same period to some 37,750.

The report showed that almost 9,400 light commercial vehicles were sold in the month, up 65.7% from same month of last year.

In the first two months of 2020, the automotive market also boosted 89.6% on an annual basis selling nearly 74,400 vehicles.