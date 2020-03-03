UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Auto Sales Almost Double In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Turkish auto sales almost double in February

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 89.5% year-on-year in February, an industry group reported Tuesday

TURKISH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 89.5% year-on-year in February, an industry group reported Tuesday.

The Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) announced that more than 47,000 automobiles were sold last month.

Passenger car sales surged 96% in the same period to some 37,750.

The report showed that almost 9,400 light commercial vehicles were sold in the month, up 65.7% from same month of last year.

In the first two months of 2020, the automotive market also boosted 89.6% on an annual basis selling nearly 74,400 vehicles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Car Same February 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

17 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

10 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

10 minutes ago

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority ..

10 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

10 minutes ago

Meeting held to review precautionary measures adop ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.