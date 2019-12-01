UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish, Azerbaijani Leaders Inaugurate Gas Pipeline TANAP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:03 AM

Turkish, Azerbaijani Leaders Inaugurate Gas Pipeline TANAP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev officially launched the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Saturday, which will bring Azeri gas to Europe

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev officially launched the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Saturday, which will bring Azeri gas to Europe.

"We are witnessing a historic moment ... TANAP was built thanks to Turkey and Azerbaijan's political will and trust ... and will contribute to Europe's energy security," Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Turkish town of Ipsala.

TANAP is part of the 2,175-mile-long Southern Gas Corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas field on the Caspian Sea with southern Italy, crossing Turkey, Greece and Albania.

TANAP will run from the Turkish border with Georgia to the Greek border in the Ipsala district. It will transport 16 billion cubic meters of gas a year, of which 6 billion is intended for the Turkish market. The rest will go to Europe when the western TAP pipeline is finished early next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Azerbaijan Albania Italy Georgia Greece Tayyip Erdogan Border Gas Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

12 minutes ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

12 minutes ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

17 minutes ago

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.