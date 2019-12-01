Turkish, Azerbaijani Leaders Inaugurate Gas Pipeline TANAP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev officially launched the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Saturday, which will bring Azeri gas to Europe

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev officially launched the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Saturday, which will bring Azeri gas to Europe.

"We are witnessing a historic moment ... TANAP was built thanks to Turkey and Azerbaijan's political will and trust ... and will contribute to Europe's energy security," Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Turkish town of Ipsala.

TANAP is part of the 2,175-mile-long Southern Gas Corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas field on the Caspian Sea with southern Italy, crossing Turkey, Greece and Albania.

TANAP will run from the Turkish border with Georgia to the Greek border in the Ipsala district. It will transport 16 billion cubic meters of gas a year, of which 6 billion is intended for the Turkish market. The rest will go to Europe when the western TAP pipeline is finished early next year.