UrduPoint.com

Turkish Bank Mediation In Payments For Russian Grain, Fertilizers On Agenda - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Turkish Bank Mediation in Payments for Russian Grain, Fertilizers on Agenda - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

The issue of the mediation of a Turkish bank in payments to Russia for the sale of grain and fertilizers is on the agenda, the goal is to keep the Black Sea Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The issue of the mediation of a Turkish bank in payments to Russia for the sale of grain and fertilizers is on the agenda, the goal is to keep the Black Sea Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Cavusoglu said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested that Ankara consider the possibility of mediation by Turkish banks in resolving the situation with the access of Russian agricultural products to global markets.

"The question of a Turkish bank mediating payments to Russia for the sale of grain and fertilizers is on the agenda. The goal is to solve the problem and keep the deal," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

