Turkish Bank Mediation To Be Discussed At Grain Deal Talks In Istanbul On Friday - Source

Published May 04, 2023



The mediation of a Turkish bank to pay for Russian agricultural products will be one of the topics of negotiations on the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The mediation of a Turkish bank to pay for Russian agricultural products will be one of the topics of negotiations on the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the issue of Russian Agricultural Bank reconnecting to the SWIFT payment system is on the agenda of the grain deal talks, noting that a Turkish bank's mediation in the matter is not excluded.

"(The mediation of a Turkish bank) will be discussed, but there are currently no specifics," the source said.

There is still risk of a collapse of the grain deal, as obstacles regarding Russian food have not yet been removed, but there is hope for a solution, the source added.

