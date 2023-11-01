Turkish benchmark stock index starts Wednesday up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,568.86 points, up by 0.73% or 54.76 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 7,514.10 points, down by 2.58%, with a daily trading volume of 88 billion Turkish liras ($3.

11 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 28.3195 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), while the euro/Turkish lira rate stood at 29.9505, and a British pound traded for 34.4005 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.45 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,988.50.