Turkish benchmark stock index up at open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 7,867.68 points, up 0.16% or 12.62 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 7,855.06 points, plunging 2.

51%, with a daily trading volume of 96 billion liras ($3.31 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 28.9245 as of 09.43 a.m. local time (09.43GMT), the euro/lira rate stood at 31.1960, while a British pound traded for 36.3250 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.71 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,044.25.