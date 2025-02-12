- Home
- Business
- Turkish business delegation calls on Aurangzeb, discusses investment potential in Pakistan
Turkish Business Delegation Calls On Aurangzeb, Discusses Investment Potential In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM
A high-level Turkish delegation met with Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday and discussed existing and future investment potential in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A high-level Turkish delegation met with Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday and discussed existing and future investment potential in Pakistan.
The delegation led by Atilla Yerlikaya, President of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Anadolu Group included Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Coca-Cola Içecek, and Sunay Sanli, General Manager of Coca-Cola Içecek Pakistan, a news release said.
The delegation briefed the finance minister on Coca-Cola Içecek’s existing investments in Pakistan and discussed potential opportunities for future investments.
They reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Pakistan’s market and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential.
Appreciating the recent improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, the delegation acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring economic stability and creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.
The finance minister welcomed the delegation and recognized the significant contributions of Turkish companies, particularly Coca-Cola Içecek, to Pakistan’s economy, industrial growth, and employment generation.
He assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to providing long-term policy framework and ensuring policy continuity to facilitate foreign businesses and investments.
Discussions also covered potential areas for further collaboration and policy measures to enhance ease-of- doing-business in Pakistan.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, recognizing the mutual benefits of sustained investment and trade partnerships.
Recent Stories
ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets
Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..
Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister
UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..
DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan
IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl
UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action
Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
Turkish business delegation calls on Aurangzeb, discusses investment potential in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Delegation from the Gujranwala chamber visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)1 minute ago
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime2 hours ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams2 hours ago
-
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%2 hours ago
-
Stock markets gain before US inflation data1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 85 points1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola5 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly rise as Powell rate warning taken in stride1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Russia-Pakistan focuses on cooperation in energy, industry, transport: Ambassador Khorev1 hour ago