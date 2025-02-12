Open Menu

Turkish Business Delegation Calls On Aurangzeb, Discusses Investment Potential In Pakistan

Published February 12, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A high-level Turkish delegation met with Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday and discussed existing and future investment potential in Pakistan.

The delegation led by Atilla Yerlikaya, President of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Anadolu Group included Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Coca-Cola Içecek, and Sunay Sanli, General Manager of Coca-Cola Içecek Pakistan, a news release said.

The delegation briefed the finance minister on Coca-Cola Içecek’s existing investments in Pakistan and discussed potential opportunities for future investments.

They reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Pakistan’s market and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential.

Appreciating the recent improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, the delegation acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring economic stability and creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and recognized the significant contributions of Turkish companies, particularly Coca-Cola Içecek, to Pakistan’s economy, industrial growth, and employment generation.

He assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to providing long-term policy framework and ensuring policy continuity to facilitate foreign businesses and investments.

Discussions also covered potential areas for further collaboration and policy measures to enhance ease-of- doing-business in Pakistan.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, recognizing the mutual benefits of sustained investment and trade partnerships.

