Turkish Central Bank Likely To Raise Inflation Forecast For 2023 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Turkish Central Bank Likely to Raise Inflation Forecast for 2023 - Reports

Turkey's central bank may raise its inflation forecast for 2023 this week, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Turkey's central bank may raise its inflation forecast for 2023 this week, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported on Monday.

The announcement is widely expected when Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan presents the second report on inflation in 2023 later in the week, the report said.

In May, the bank maintained its forecasts of a 22.3% rise in consumer prices by the end of 2023 and 8.8% for 2024. But last Thursday, amid a slide in the national currency and rising energy prices, it raised its key interest rate from 15% to 17.5%. However, experts have said that the bank will proceed with the increase cautiously to avoid putting too much pressure on any one sector of the economy.

Despite the fact that the rate hike was smaller than expected, the signal of quantitative tightening seemed to calm the markets. A transcript of a meeting of a commission on monetary policy confirms that quantitative tightening will be in effect until the inflation rate improves significantly, the newspaper said.

Turkey has been experiencing an economic crisis since 2018, with the inflation rate peaking at 85.51% in October 2022.

