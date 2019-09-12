UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Central Bank Lowers Interest Rates 325 Bps

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

:The Turkish Central Bank on Thursday lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):The Turkish Central Bank on Thursday lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points.

The bank's policy rate -- also known as the one-week repo rate -- fell from 19.75% to 16.50%.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting -- the sixth of eight meetings scheduled for 2019.

On Tuesday, a group of 18 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency forecast an average drop of 250 basis points in the one-week repo rate, with the lowest estimate at 175 basis points, and the highest at 375.

In 2018, the bank held nine MPC meetings, as interest rates climbed from 8% to 24% over the course of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Saudi raps oil producers over flouting of output c ..

44 seconds ago

Govt committed to connect less developed, unserved ..

46 seconds ago

Govt to open Commercial Section in Pak embassy in ..

48 seconds ago

Zero tolerance against police torture, friendly po ..

14 minutes ago

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak Says 'Noth ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.