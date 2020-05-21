UrduPoint.com
Turkish Central Bank Lowers Key Rate To 8.25% From 8.75%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:42 PM

Turkish Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 8.25% From 8.75%

The Turkish Central Bank said Thursday it was lowering the key rate from 8.75% to 8.25%

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Turkish Central Bank said Thursday it was lowering the key rate from 8.75% to 8.25%.

On April 22, the regulator lowered the key rate to 8.75% from 9.75%.

Back in 2018, the central bank sharply increased the key rate to support the national currency but began lowering it in July last year.

