Turkish Central Bank Lowers Key Rate To 8.25% From 8.75%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:42 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Turkish Central Bank said Thursday it was lowering the key rate from 8.75% to 8.25%.
On April 22, the regulator lowered the key rate to 8.75% from 9.75%.
Back in 2018, the central bank sharply increased the key rate to support the national currency but began lowering it in July last year.