Turkish Central Bank Reserves Hit Fresh All-time High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:12 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Turkish Central Bank's gross reserves reached a fresh all-time high of $147.6 billion as of June 21, according to weekly data released on Thursday.

The official reserve assets of the bank rose by $1.

3 billion from June 14, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves rose to $88.5 as of last Friday, from $88.4 at the end of the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves – including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped – last week increased to $59.1 billion from $57.9 billion a week earlier.

