Turkish Central Bank Says Lowering Key Rate to 8.75%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said Wednesday it was lowering the key rate from 9.75 percent to 8.75 percent

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said Wednesday it was lowering the key rate from 9.75 percent to 8.75 percent.

On March 17, the bank lowered the key rate from 10.75 percent to 9.75 percent. The decrease came amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.