Turkish Central Bank Sharply Cuts Key Rate To 16.5% From 19.75%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday it was cutting key rate by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent per annum.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to reduce the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) from 19.75 percent to 16.50 percent," the bank said in a statement.

This is the second sharp key rate cut in the last two months. In late July, the central bank reduced the rate by 425 basis points, from 24 percent to 19.75 percent per annum.

In early July, the central bank's previous governor, Murat Cetinkaya, was dismissed.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cetinkaya was fired for reluctance to execute the instructions to reduce the key rate. His former deputy, Murat Uysal, became the new governor.

Last year, Turkish national currency collapsed amid geopolitical tensions and deteriorating relations with the United States. In mid-September last year, the central bank raised its key rate by 625 basis points to 24 percent per annum, which helped strengthen the Turkish lira.

