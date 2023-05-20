Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% Ahead of New Ballot - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5% ahead of the next round of voting, Turkish media reported.

The projection was made following a survey of 19 economists, the Turkish business daily Dunya reported.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on May 25, three days before Turks go to the polls to vote in the presidential runoff.

The central bank cut borrowing rates for nine straight times between September 2021 and February 2023 in a bid to get soaring inflation under control. It upheld the rate at the previous meeting in April.