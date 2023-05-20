UrduPoint.com

Turkish Central Bank To Maintain Key Rate At 8.5% Ahead Of New Ballot - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% Ahead of New Ballot - Reports

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5% ahead of the next round of voting, Turkish media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5% ahead of the next round of voting, Turkish media reported.

The projection was made following a survey of 19 economists, the Turkish business daily Dunya reported.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on May 25, three days before Turks go to the polls to vote in the presidential runoff.

The central bank cut borrowing rates for nine straight times between September 2021 and February 2023 in a bid to get soaring inflation under control. It upheld the rate at the previous meeting in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Turkey Vote Bank February April May September Media

Recent Stories

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

3 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

3 minutes ago
 Robber shot dead, another injured

Robber shot dead, another injured

3 minutes ago
 Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

3 minutes ago
 Honey traders observe World Bee Day

Honey traders observe World Bee Day

10 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of legendary music director A Ha ..

Death anniversary of legendary music director A Hameed observed

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.