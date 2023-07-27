Open Menu

Turkish Central Bank's Chairwoman Expects Economy To Start Stabilizing After 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Turkish Central Bank's Chairwoman Expects Economy to Start Stabilizing After 2025

Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday that she expects the country's economy to start stabilizing by the end of 2025

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday that she expects the country's economy to start stabilizing by the end of 2025.

The bank expects inflation in Turkey to reach 58% by the end of the year, Erkan mentioned.

"We are carefully laying the foundation for the start of the disinflation process in 2024. We consider the period after 2025 as the beginning of a stabilization period," Erkan told a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Turkey Bank

Recent Stories

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI for its empl ..

6 minutes ago
 Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Aff ..

Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Affordable Smartphone for Tech-Sa ..

8 minutes ago
 Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s hea ..

Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s health system: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

22 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

22 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cr ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cricket team

19 minutes ago
Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance ..

Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

19 minutes ago
 Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Aust ..

Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

19 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

19 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Econom ..

US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Economic Growth, Production Cuts

19 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business