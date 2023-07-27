Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday that she expects the country's economy to start stabilizing by the end of 2025

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday that she expects the country's economy to start stabilizing by the end of 2025.

The bank expects inflation in Turkey to reach 58% by the end of the year, Erkan mentioned.

"We are carefully laying the foundation for the start of the disinflation process in 2024. We consider the period after 2025 as the beginning of a stabilization period," Erkan told a briefing.