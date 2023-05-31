UrduPoint.com

Turkish CG Advises KCCI To Hold Single Country Exhibition In Istanbul

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Turkish CG advises KCCI to hold single country exhibition in Istanbul

Turkish Consul General (CG) Cemal Sangu on Wednesday advised Karachi Chamber to look into the possibility of holding Single Country Exhibition in Istanbul for boosting Pakistan's exports to Turkiye

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Turkish Consul General (CG) Cemal Sangu on Wednesday advised Karachi Chamber to look into the possibility of holding Single Country Exhibition in Istanbul for boosting Pakistan's exports to Turkiye.

The Turkish envoy exchanging views during visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that after successfully organising Pakistan's Single Country Exhibition in Istanbul, a similar Turkiye Exhibition could also be staged in Karachi.

"Turkiye and Pakistan were important markets for each other, hence, we must work really hard and unite our energies for advancing the existing trade and investment relations", he emphasized adding that Turkiye attached special importance to Pakistan and both countries had been enjoying very strong cultural, religious and trade ties.

Referring to cultural, religious and linguistic similarities of both the countries, he was of the view that despite excellent ties and supporting each other at many international forums bilateral trade remained low.

Keeping in view the huge population of Pakistan and Turkiye, he was confident that the two countries could achieve many things together.

Pakistan's tourism sector offered a lot of opportunities which were also needed to be effectively promoted so that tourists from Turkiye could take interest in the region, Cemal Sangu noted.

Being the largest producer of motorbikes, Pakistan could export the product to Turkiye while Pakistani and Turkish companies could undertake joint venture in Pakistan for producing motorbikes and its tyres and their export to Turkiye and other countries, he said.

He advised KCCI to send a trade delegation to Turkiye for exploring trade and investment opportunities which would be fully facilitated by the Turkish Consulate in Karachi.

"Turkiye Consulate has been issuing long term multiple visits visas to businessmen who are interested in enhancing trade and investment ties with their Turkish counterparts," he added.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, while welcoming the Turkish CG, stated that Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relationship were based on close friendship and brotherhood since 1954.

He also appreciated Turkiye's critical role to help Pakistan in securing GSP-plus status and supporting Pakistan's exclusion from FATF's grey list.

He noted that despite huge trade potential between the two countries, Pakistan's exports to Turkiye during July 22 to April 23 were $270 million compared to $268 million during the corresponding period of last year.

He said that both countries were desirous of having a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which, if materialised, could enhance bilateral trade volume beyond $5 billion and further integrate both economies.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for joint ventures and investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC and other sectors such as Islamic Finance, Halal food, low-cost housing, infrastructure development, telecommunications, and education.

"Turkey's auto industry is stepping up efforts to keep pace with the global shift toward electric vehicles. Under Pakistan's Auto Policy 2021, Turkish auto brands can explore investment opportunities in Pakistan's Auto Sector due to the big market size", he added.

KCCI president also stressed the need of establishing institutional linkages among universities and cooperation to exchange, promote and develop inter-country tourism through joint ventures.

Commercial Attache of Turkiye Eyup Yildirim, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, Former President Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Exports Education Visit Vehicles CPEC Istanbul Chamber Iftikhar Ahmed April July Market Commerce Financial Action Task Force From Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

31 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

25 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

25 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.