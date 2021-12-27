Turkish clothing quality allures Cameroonian importers

(@FahadShabbir)

DOUALA,Cameroon , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Cameroonian clothing importers travel regularly between Cameroon and Turkey to make their clothing businesses prosper, they told Anadolu Agency confiding the reasons.

It is increasingly common to see Turkish flags in front of clothing stores in Douala, the Cameroonian economic capital.

Online stores of Cameroonian traders in other cities boast the quality of their products because they come from Turkey.

This observation is made in the context where the Cameroonian market has long been a place of exhibition of Chinese goods.

Several dealers told Anadolu Agency that the reality is changing, "especially since the beginning of the health crisis" which caused the closure of markets and limited imports.

In January, Ismail Gulle, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), said the Turkish garment industry managed to increase exports in eight of 12 months last year, according to Anadolu Agency.

His stores are popular in Douala. He transports clothes and various parcels from Turkey.

The accessibility of Turkish markets has made buyers discover a superior quality of clothing, he said.