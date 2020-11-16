Turkish companies keen for setting up industrial units in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkish companies on Monday expressed their keen interest for setting up industrial units in Pakistan to start production activities to meet the needs of the construction industry.

Interest to this effect was shown by a delegation of Turkish companies that visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release.

Mustafa SAK, President, ADO Group, Kamil Arsalan, Chairman of the board, Bricks Plus and Mustafa Orhon, Area Manager, NG Kutahya Seramik Porselen Turizm were in the delegation.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman, Imarat Group of Companies also accompanied the Turkish delegation. M. Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ch. Naseer, Aslam Khokhar and others were also present at the occasion.

After giving a warm welcome to the Turkish delegation, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed them about the potential business and investment opportunities in Pakistan's real estate and construction sector.

He said that Pakistan was a big market with huge demand for housing units and commercial buildings.

He said that the current government has announced a very attractive construction package to boost construction activities in the country and it was the right time for foreign investors to explore Pakistan's real estate and construction industry for JVs and investment.

He said that the Turkish investors should bring technology and expertise and set up industrial units in Pakistan to capitalize on the emerging investment opportunities in construction and other sectors that would also help in maximizing economic growth and increasing exports of our country.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible assistance and facilitation to Turkish investors for JVs and investment in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mustafa SAK, President, ADO Group said that they have seen huge potential for investment in Pakistan and they wanted to set up industrial units to produce construction material and products to meet the needs of the local construction industry.

They said that their collaboration with Pakistani counterparts would be beneficial for both Pakistan and Turkey. � He said that Pakistan and Turkey have worked to negotiate a preferential trading agreement, aiming to considerably increase trade and investments, especially in transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism and other industries and hoped that its finalization would further increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman, Imarat Group of Companies said that Pakistan has limitless potential in construction and other sectors of its economy, which must be fully tapped by the Turkish investors.

He also highlighted the benefits of such business initiatives for Pakistan and the industries connected to real estate and construction.

He said that Imarat Group was working to bring more investors from Turkey to Pakistan that would not only benefit them, it would also further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Turkey and Pakistan.

Ms. Fatma Azim, Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI thanked the Turkish delegation for visiting ICCI and hoped that their investment in Pakistan would encourage more Turkish investors to tap Pakistani market for JVs and investment.