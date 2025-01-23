Turkish Consumer Confidence Falls Slightly In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Turkish consumer confidence index fell in January, in a reversal from December's rise, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell 0.4% from the previous month to 81, data showed.
The sub-index for household financial situation expectations over the next 12 months dropped 1.
7%, while the index measuring spending on durable goods for the same period was down 3.1% compared to the previous month.
In contrast, the index for households' current financial situation climbed 1.7% in January and general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months rose 3%.
The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish consumer confidence falls slightly in January4 minutes ago
-
Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half44 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates54 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 20255 hours ago
-
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors14 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos14 hours ago
-
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb14 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector15 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, Chief Advisor BD on ..16 hours ago