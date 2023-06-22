Open Menu

Turkish Currency Falls To Record Low Of 24 Liras Against US Dollar After Rate Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Turkish national currency fell to its historical low of around 24 liras against the US dollar after the decision of the Central Bank of Turkey to raise the rate, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Turkish national currency fell to its historical low of around 24 liras against the US dollar after the decision of the Central Bank of Turkey to raise the rate, trading data showed.

As of 11.39 GMT, the US dollar rate against the Turkish lira was rising by 2.28%, to 24.

109 liras per the US dollar, from the previous closing level of 23.5708 liras. Therefore, the indicator was trading above 24 liras per dollar for the first time.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bank of Turkey raised its key rate for the first time in more than two years, to 15% from 8.5%. The previous time the Central Bank of Turkey raised the key rate was in March 2021.

