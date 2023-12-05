Turkish defense industry companies meet at A5 Defense Cup

The A5 Defense Cup football tournament, which brought Turkish defense industry companies together, ended Sunday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The A5 Defense Cup football tournament, which brought Turkish defense industry companies together, ended Sunday.

The second season of the tournament, which started on Nov. 5, was attended by the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, ASELSAN, Anova, BMC Defence, Fotoniks, Gurbag Defence, HAVELSAN, HAVELSAN HTR, Meteksan Defence, Milsan Electronics, STM and TAI.

The final of the tournament was played between ASELSAN and TAI on Dec. 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

After the final match, the players of the ASELSAN team, which won the final, took to the field with tape over their eyes.

Afterward, ASELSAN players organized a special event where they played a match with a rattling ball, with their eyes closed, in order to empathize with the difficulties faced by the disabled.

"We wanted to make people with disabilities more noticeable and to show what difficulties they face in their daily life struggles. Every member of the society has the right to live within the framework of equality and justice," said Ipek Ipek, Concessionaire of A5 Defence Industry Magazine and the organizer of the competition.