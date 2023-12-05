Open Menu

Turkish Defense Industry Companies Meet At A5 Defense Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Turkish defense industry companies meet at A5 Defense Cup

The A5 Defense Cup football tournament, which brought Turkish defense industry companies together, ended Sunday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The A5 Defense Cup football tournament, which brought Turkish defense industry companies together, ended Sunday.

The second season of the tournament, which started on Nov. 5, was attended by the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, ASELSAN, Anova, BMC Defence, Fotoniks, Gurbag Defence, HAVELSAN, HAVELSAN HTR, Meteksan Defence, Milsan Electronics, STM and TAI.

The final of the tournament was played between ASELSAN and TAI on Dec. 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

After the final match, the players of the ASELSAN team, which won the final, took to the field with tape over their eyes.

Afterward, ASELSAN players organized a special event where they played a match with a rattling ball, with their eyes closed, in order to empathize with the difficulties faced by the disabled.

"We wanted to make people with disabilities more noticeable and to show what difficulties they face in their daily life struggles. Every member of the society has the right to live within the framework of equality and justice," said Ipek Ipek, Concessionaire of A5 Defence Industry Magazine and the organizer of the competition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Football Sunday Event Industry

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

42 seconds ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

3 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

3 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

44 seconds ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

15 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

15 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

15 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

15 minutes ago
 BISP for expanding digitalization process to ensu ..

BISP for expanding digitalization process to ensure transparency

46 seconds ago
 Commissioner urges political parties to adhere ele ..

Commissioner urges political parties to adhere election code of conduct for tran ..

20 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in 24 hours

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business