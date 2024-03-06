Open Menu

Turkish Defense Industry Makes New Exports To Gulf

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

The Turkish defense industry recently exported two high-speed assault boats to Qatar, with three more in production, showing the country's continued defense export success in the Gulf countries

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Turkish defense industry recently exported two high-speed assault boats to Qatar, with three more in production, showing the country's continued defense export success in the Gulf countries.

The high-speed assault boats, known as “fast attack craft” by Turkish shipyard Dearsan, can be used for different missions such as asymmetric warfare, patrolling, protecting regional waters, combating maritime piracy, search and rescue missions, disaster relief operations, and more.

The 50-meter-long vessels are used for border control, port and base security, and are outfitted with three water jets and various weapons systems for surface, air, and asymmetric conflicts.

