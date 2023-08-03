Turkish delegation to visit Pakistan for joint ventures, investment : Mian Kashif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said a high level Turkish furniture delegation will soon visit Pakistan to further explore the possibilities of collaboration for joint ventures and investment.

After his return from a week-long tour of Turkiye he held a series of fruitful meetings with Turkish furniture manufacturers and invited them to Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

He said both the Turkish and Pakistani furniture industries were significant players in the global market.

Collaboration between the Turkish and Pakistani furniture industries could lead to exciting opportunities for both countries. It could involve sharing expertise, technology, and design ideas, resulting in the production of unique and high-quality furniture products, he remarked.

This partnership may also facilitate access to each other's markets, potentially increasing trade and economic benefits for both nations.

He said their visit will be an exciting opportunity for both countries businesses to strengthen their ties and explore potential investment and joint ventures in the furniture industry.

It could lead to beneficial collaborations and economic growth for both countries.

He said the Turkish furniture industry has been known for its craftsmanship, innovation, and the use of high-quality materials.

Turkiye strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the middle East can help Pakistan be a hub for furniture exports.

Pakistan has been exporting its furniture products to various countries, and the industry has seen increased recognition on the international stage.