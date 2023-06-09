UrduPoint.com

Turkish DenizBank Closes Russian Accounts With Less Than $85 - Source

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Turkish DenizBank's measures against accounts belonging to Russian citizens mainly affected those with less than two thousand liras (about $85) at the time of debiting, while other customers did not experience any problems, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Turkish DenizBank's measures against accounts belonging to Russian citizens mainly affected those with less than two thousand liras (about $85) at the time of debiting, while other customers did not experience any problems, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The bank closed the accounts of those who had less than 2,000 liras at the time of the write-off," the source said.

The source also said that there were no other criteria, such as having a residence permit in Turkey. Clients who maintained a certain amount in their accounts had no problems, the source added.

Earlier in the day, bank customers told Sputnik that this week the bank began writing off amounts of up to $60 from Russian citizens' accounts and closing their foreign currency accounts, with no explanations from the bank.

DenizBank's customer service refused to comment to Sputnik. At the same time, in the screenshots provided by customers of the bank, write-offs are labeled "commission for managing the account," but the amount of this commission varies considerably from case to case. Most of the "sanctioned" clients were not residing in Turkey.

