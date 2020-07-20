UrduPoint.com
Turkish Drilling Vessel Fatih Begins Gas Exploration In Black Sea - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Turkey's Fatih drilling ship has begun exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Turkey's Fatih drilling ship has begun exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

Fatih used to be one of Turkey's drilling vessels in the Mediterranean off Cyprus' coast, which has soured Ankara's relations both with Nicosia and the European Union.

"The Fatih vessel, with our people's prayers and support, has began first drilling in the Black Sea.

For Turkey's energy security, we will be exploring every square meter in our seas, and if there is anything, we will find it," Donmez said on Twitter.

The EU has repeatedly criticized Turkey's drilling activities in the Mediterranean for crossing into areas claimed by Cyprus as its exclusive economic zone. Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it was drilling in the interest of Turkish Cypriots, who are waging an independence movement on the island's northern part.

