Turkish economy expands by 5.6% in 2022

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Turkish economy expanded by 5.6% in 2022, on a yearly basis, according to official figures revealed on Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 15 trillion Turkish liras ($905.5 billion) last year, TurkStat announced.

The GDP per capita was 176,589 Turkish liras ($10,655) in 2022, it added.

In the last quarter of 2022, the GDP increased by 3.5% versus the last quarter of 2021.