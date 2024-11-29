Turkish economy grows 2.1% in Q3

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Türkiye's economy grew by 2.1% in the third quarter of 2024 on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Friday.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices reached 11.89 trillion Turkish liras ($357.

99 billion) in the July-September period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

An Anadolu survey this week predicted that the country's economy would grow 2.6% in the third quarter.

The country's economy expanded 2.4% and 5.3%, respectively, in the second and first quarters, and 5.1% in 2023.