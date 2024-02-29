Turkish Economy Grows 4.5% In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Turkish economy grew by 4.5% in 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Thursday.
The country's GDP growth rate was also at 4% in the last quarter of the year, the official data showed.
The GDP with current prices reached $1.
12 trillion in 2023, while the GDP per capita was at $13,110.
The country's GDP growth rate was 4% in the first quarter, 3.9% in the second, and 6.1% in the third quarter.
In 2022, the growth rate was 5.5%.
An Anadolu survey predicted that the country's economy will grow by 3.97% in the last quarter and 4.4% in the whole year.
