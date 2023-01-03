UrduPoint.com

Turkish Energy Minister Says Ankara Discussed Gas Hub Project With 15 Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Turkish Energy Minister Says Ankara Discussed Gas Hub Project With 15 Countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkey has discussed the gas hub project with 15 different countries in 2022 and the attitude is mainly positive, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to open access to new sources. The topic of the gas hub in Turkey has also been discussed among other things. Many countries responded positively," the energy minister added, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey.

On December 23, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Gazprom started working with its Turkish counterparts and other potential partners on the gas hub project. He said the final decision on creating a gas hub in Turkey could be made in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Hub Tayyip Erdogan December Gas

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

12 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.