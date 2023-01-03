Turkish Energy Minister Says Ankara Discussed Gas Hub Project With 15 Countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkey has discussed the gas hub project with 15 different countries in 2022 and the attitude is mainly positive, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to open access to new sources. The topic of the gas hub in Turkey has also been discussed among other things. Many countries responded positively," the energy minister added, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey.

On December 23, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Gazprom started working with its Turkish counterparts and other potential partners on the gas hub project. He said the final decision on creating a gas hub in Turkey could be made in 2023.