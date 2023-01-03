UrduPoint.com

Turkish Energy Minister Says Turkey's Gas Contracts With Russia Long-Term

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Turkish Energy Minister Says Turkey's Gas Contracts With Russia Long-Term

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkey's contracts with Russia for gas supplies are long-term, and they take into account world prices and volumes, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

"We have long-term contracts with Russia. Due to market conditions, I cannot disclose the price, but they take into account world prices and volumes," Donmez said in an interview with TVnet when asked whether Turkey has privileged prices for supplies of Russian gas.

Russia is one of the main gas suppliers to Turkey and accounts for about 44% of Turkey's total supplies, the minister added.

Donmez also noted that Turkey had not joined the sanctions policy against Russia and in this regard "today is not looking for alternative sources of gas supplies."

In addition, Turkey can receive up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia via the TurkStream, Donmez said.

Donmez added that Turkey would sign an agreement with Bulgaria on gas supplies.

"An important agreement between Bulgargaz and BOTAS will be signed tomorrow. Turkey will supply natural gas to Bulgaria," Donmez said.

At the same time, the minister did not specify the volumes and prices under the contract.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and further on to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.

Since the incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines in September, TurkStream has been one of the few pipelines for exports of Russian gas to the European market.

