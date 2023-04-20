Turkish Energy Ministry Expects to Discover More Gas, Oil Reserves in Black Sea

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) More natural gas and oil reserves are likely to be discovered in the Black Sea, with real potential existing for this, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea has great potential. It also holds out the prospect for the steps that we will take from now on. This year, we will continue to develop the Sakarya gas field.

Then we will move on to the middle part of the Black Sea," Donmez told Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

In 2020, Turkey discovered a large Black Sea gas field, later named Sakarya, whose reserves are estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Ankara also discovered a new gas reserve off its Black Sea coast late last year. Together with the revised deposits at the Sakarya field, the country's offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters, an equivalent of $1 trillion on the global market.