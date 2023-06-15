UrduPoint.com

Turkish Envoy Calls On KP Minister, Discusses Trade, Economic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Turkish envoy calls on KP Minister, discusses trade, economic ties

The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, here in Civil Secretariat on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, here in Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister and Turkish ambassador discussed matters of bilateral interest with a special focus on economic and trade relations. The Turkish ambassador was also given a detailed briefing on potential sectors for investment.

Talking on the occasion, the caretaker minister expressed that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep-rooted religious and culture-based relations, which have historic aspects.

He said that both countries have extended support to each other at the time of every need, saying this bond will always remain intact.

The provincial minister highlighted the possibilities of investment in various potential sectors before the Turkish ambassador and said that the province has attractions for investment in tourism, mineral, engineering, technical education, hydel power, agriculture and other sectors and invited Turkish investors for making investment in these sectors of the province.

He on behalf of the caretaker provincial government congratulated the Turkish ambassador on re-election of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also expressed good wishes for the people of Turkiye.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye have been tied in the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and cultural harmony and are interested in further expansion of these relations.

The ambassador said that no doubt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers opportunities for Turkish investors and he will make efforts to attract the investors of his country for making investments in the potential sectors of this province.

On this occasion, they both also agreed to further strengthen of bilateral trade and business relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Agriculture Tayyip Erdogan Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

8 seconds ago
 MAQ continues to build cricket around the world

MAQ continues to build cricket around the world

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches third phase of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches third phase of Dubai 10X initiative

13 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia receives Abdullah bin Zayed

King of Malaysia receives Abdullah bin Zayed

13 minutes ago
 RDA seals four schools, laboratory

RDA seals four schools, laboratory

6 minutes ago
 PAC directs NAB, FIA to submit report about NTL's ..

PAC directs NAB, FIA to submit report about NTL's irregularities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.