Turkish envoy calls on KP Minister, discusses trade, economic ties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, here in Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister and Turkish ambassador discussed matters of bilateral interest with a special focus on economic and trade relations. The Turkish ambassador was also given a detailed briefing on potential sectors for investment.

Talking on the occasion, the caretaker minister expressed that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep-rooted religious and culture-based relations, which have historic aspects.

He said that both countries have extended support to each other at the time of every need, saying this bond will always remain intact.

The provincial minister highlighted the possibilities of investment in various potential sectors before the Turkish ambassador and said that the province has attractions for investment in tourism, mineral, engineering, technical education, hydel power, agriculture and other sectors and invited Turkish investors for making investment in these sectors of the province.

He on behalf of the caretaker provincial government congratulated the Turkish ambassador on re-election of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also expressed good wishes for the people of Turkiye.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye have been tied in the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and cultural harmony and are interested in further expansion of these relations.

The ambassador said that no doubt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers opportunities for Turkish investors and he will make efforts to attract the investors of his country for making investments in the potential sectors of this province.

On this occasion, they both also agreed to further strengthen of bilateral trade and business relations.