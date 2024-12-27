Open Menu

Turkish Envoy, UBG For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

December 27, 2024

Turkish envoy, UBG for strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) United Business Group Pakistan (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of Clean and Green Islamabad Movement Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, and Chairman of Ba-Waqar Pakistan Waqar Bakhtawari visited the Turkish Embassy, where they met with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Nazir Oglu.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade relations, promoting business and investment, increasing trade volume, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the discussion, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari, and Waqar Bakhtawari emphasized the need to activate the railway and road systems for expanding trade and business with Turkey. They stressed the importance of establishing an efficient direct cargo shipping system with Turkey.

Waqar Bakhtawari suggested that Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority should grant permissions to airlines other than Turkish Airlines to operate from Islamabad and Lahore, in addition to Karachi, to ensure maximum utilization of resources for trade promotion.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of fostering economic cooperation, identifying trade opportunities, and promoting cultural exchanges. Both sides agreed on the need to identify new avenues of collaboration to further expand relations between the two countries.

This meeting was considered a significant step toward strengthening the friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkey. On this occasion, the Bakhtawari family expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey and stressed the importance of joint efforts to achieve peace and prosperity in the region.

The Turkish Ambassador appreciated the meeting and stated that the close ties between the two countries provide a foundation for a brighter future. He emphasized the need to take initiatives to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

