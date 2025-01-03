Turkish Envoy Visits IPO-Pakistan To Discuss Future Cooperation
January 03, 2025
Ambassador of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu, Irfan Neziroglu visited the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) headquarters where he was warmly received by Chairperson Ambassador (R) Furkh Amil, Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan and their team, said a press release issued here on Friday
The visit was a significant opportunity for both countries to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of intellectual property, which is a crucial aspect of economic growth and development.
During the meeting, the Ambassador and the IPO-Pakistan officials discussed the importance of intellectual property in promoting economic growth and development in both countries.
They agreed that intellectual property is vital for the economic uplift of both countries, and that their interests are closely aligned, paving the way for stronger bilateral cooperation.
The discussion also focused on the potential areas of cooperation, including trademark, patent, and copyright protection, as well as geographical indications.
The Ambassador emphasized the need for both countries to work together to promote intellectual property rights and to create a conducive environment for businesses and innovators to thrive.
The visit is a significant step forward in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly in the field of intellectual property.
The two countries have a long history of cooperation in various fields and the visit is a testament to the growing relationship between the two nations.
The IPO-Pakistan officials briefed the Ambassador on the organization's initiatives to promote intellectual property rights in Pakistan, including its efforts to raise awareness, provide training and capacity-building programs, and facilitate the registration of intellectual property rights. The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting between the Turkish Ambassador and the IPO-Pakistan officials is a positive step towards deeper bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. The two countries have a lot to gain from each other, and the cooperation in the field of intellectual property is a significant step in the right direction. The visit is expected to lead to increased cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, and to promote economic growth and development in both nations.
