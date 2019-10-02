UrduPoint.com
Turkish Exports Hit 15.2B In September

Wed 02nd October 2019

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey's exports totaled $15.2 billion in September, surpassing last year's strong performance, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

The country's imports saw an annual rise of 0.15% to hit nearly $17 billion last month, Ruhsar Pekcan told a news conference in Mersin, a Mediterranean coastal city in southern Turkey.

In September 2018, exports surged by 22.6% on a yearly basis to reach its highest-ever figure, $14.5 billion.

In the first nine months of 2019, Turkey's exports rose by 2.6% year-on-year to reach $132.5 billion, she said.

Pekcan underlined that the foreign trade gap in January-September plummeted 68.8% to $16.4 billion.

