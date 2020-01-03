UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Exports Hit $ 180.46B In 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Turkish exports hit $ 180.46B in 2019

Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04%, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04%, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said on Friday.

Ruhsar Pekcan said that, despite all the hurdles in 2019, Turkey once again broke records in exports hitting a historical high.

"Last year, imports decreased by 8.99% to reach $210.4 billion," she noted, adding foreign trade deficit decreased by 44.

9% from $54.3 billion to $29.9 billion Dollars.

Foreign trade made a record contribution of 4.7 points to growth, the largest contribution seen in 18 years in Turkey.

Noting that the government supported exporters with 3.2 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last year, she added: "This is the largest figure for supporting export in the history of the country. In 2020, we will increase this to 3.8 billion liras ($640 million)."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey 2019 2020 All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Khan says executive powers were encroached upon ..

28 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University allows students submi ..

29 minutes ago

Approval accorded to transfer Rs 200 billion for ..

26 minutes ago

How did Selena Gomez spend 2019? The answer will b ..

26 minutes ago

Maya Ali speaks up on marriage rumors with Osman K ..

26 minutes ago

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreaking reaction to Brad ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.