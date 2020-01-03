Turkish exports hit $ 180.46B in 2019

Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04%, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04%, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said on Friday.

Ruhsar Pekcan said that, despite all the hurdles in 2019, Turkey once again broke records in exports hitting a historical high.

"Last year, imports decreased by 8.99% to reach $210.4 billion," she noted, adding foreign trade deficit decreased by 44.

9% from $54.3 billion to $29.9 billion Dollars.

Foreign trade made a record contribution of 4.7 points to growth, the largest contribution seen in 18 years in Turkey.

Noting that the government supported exporters with 3.2 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last year, she added: "This is the largest figure for supporting export in the history of the country. In 2020, we will increase this to 3.8 billion liras ($640 million)."