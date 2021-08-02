UrduPoint.com

Turkish Exports Hit All-time High July Figure Of $16.4B

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:29 PM

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4B

Posting a year-on-year rise of 10%, Turkey's exports hit an all-time high July figure of $16.4 billion, the country's trade minister announced on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) -:Posting a year-on-year rise of 10%, Turkey's exports hit an all-time high July figure of $16.4 billion, the country's trade minister announced on Monday.

The 12-month rolling export figure in July exceeded $200B for first time in history and reached $210.

5 billion, Mehmet Mus said in a news conference in the capital Ankara, citing preliminary figures.

The country's imports also surged 17% to $20.7 billion in the same period, Mus noted.

In January-July, exports totaled at $121.4 billion, surging 35% from the same period last year.

"If we compare the seven-month figure with the pre-pandemic period (January-July 2019), this also posted a 16.4% increase," the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey Same Mus Ankara July 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

37 seconds ago
 PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fru ..

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fruits: Farrukh

44 seconds ago
 Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

46 seconds ago
 Puerto Rico bags its first Olympic athletics gold ..

Puerto Rico bags its first Olympic athletics gold in women's 100m hurdles

47 seconds ago
 HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards ..

HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards training to its employees

3 minutes ago
 Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing b ..

Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing beam final

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.