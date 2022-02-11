Turkish Finance Ministry Expects Inflation to Reach 24% by Year-End

Turkey expects inflation to 24% by the end of the year and believes that it will decrease to single digits by June 2023, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Turkey expects inflation to 24% by the end of the year and believes that it will decrease to single digits by June 2023, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday.

In January, inflation in the country accelerated to 48.

69% from 36.08% in December 2021.

"Our end-of-year inflation forecast is around 24%. In 2023, we will enter the (presidential and parliamentary) elections with single-digit inflation," Nebati said, as quoted by the A Haber tv Channel.