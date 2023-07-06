Open Menu

Turkish Finance Ministry Unveils Plan To Bring Inflation In Country To Single-Digit Level

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Turkish Finance Ministry Unveils Plan to Bring Inflation in Country to Single-Digit Level

The goal of the Turkish government is to bring the inflation rate to a single-digit level, involving structural reform of the country's economic policy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The goal of the Turkish government is to bring the inflation rate to a single-digit level, involving structural reform of the country's economic policy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

"Turkey's economic program, aimed at fiscal discipline and reducing inflation, involves a gradual tightening of monetary policy and structural reforms," Simsek wrote on Twitter.

Turkey's annual inflation slowed down to 38.21% in June, the lowest in 18 months.

"One of the goals is to bring Turkey's state budget deficit to the level of the Maastricht criteria, as well as to reduce inflation rates to single digits in the medium term," Simsek added.

Simsek also pointed to the importance of ensuring macrofinancial stability and maintaining the country's development momentum.

On June 22, the Turkish Central Bank raised its key rate for the first time in more than two years, from 8.5% to 15%, in the policy U-turn to fight inflation. It was made at the regulator's first rate-setting meeting under its new head, Hafize Gaye Erkan. Many analysts expected a sharper increase, as Turkey's annual inflation stood at 39.6% in May.

In recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pursued a policy of keeping the interest rate low. The Central Bank decreased the interest rate from 19% in early 2021 to 8.5% last February. The Turkish currency has lost more than 80% of its value in the past five years, and 44% of its value in 2021 alone.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Budget Twitter Bank Maastricht Tayyip Erdogan February May June From Government

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Burhan Wani sparked Kashmir freedom m ..

Martyrdom of Burhan Wani sparked Kashmir freedom movement

4 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation pays surprise visit to westridge ..

SSP Investigation pays surprise visit to westridge police station

4 minutes ago
 Microsoft UK to Work on Digital Skills of UK Milit ..

Microsoft UK to Work on Digital Skills of UK Military Personnel - Gov't

4 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

4 minutes ago
 World Cup hero de Leede deserves a statue, says Du ..

World Cup hero de Leede deserves a statue, says Dutch captain

4 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on Civil Aviation Aut ..

4 minutes ago
DC motivates youths about career counseling, appea ..

DC motivates youths about career counseling, appearing in CSS exam

4 minutes ago
 Ruble Exchange Rate Rebounds After Thursday's Fall ..

Ruble Exchange Rate Rebounds After Thursday's Fall, Dollar Trading at 91 Rubles

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

14 minutes ago
 UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation fo ..

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity ..

14 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

17 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business