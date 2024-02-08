Open Menu

Turkish Flour Producers Hit Record Export Figure In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Turkish flour producers hit record export figure in 2023

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Türkiye's flour exports last year reached a historic high of 3.66 million tons, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia said on Thursday.

Türkiye has been the leading country in flour exports worldwide since 2015, said Eren Gunhan Ulusoy in a press release.

The country is also expected to export over 3.5 million tons of flour in 2024, he noted.

Despite the recent shipping problems in the Red Sea, the Turkish flour sector boosted its exports 22% to 344,000 tons, he stressed.

Türkiye's earnings from flour exports last year totaled $1.5 billion, he added.

He said Türkiye saw drops in grain production in the last three years due to weather conditions.

There was a decrease of up to 60% in this period last year, but this season is better, he said.

Türkiye reached 22 million tons in wheat production in 2023, and the sector expects production of 24-25 million tons this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Exports 2015 From Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

46 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

19 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

16 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

16 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

16 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

16 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

16 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

14 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

14 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business