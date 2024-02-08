Turkish Flour Producers Hit Record Export Figure In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Türkiye's flour exports last year reached a historic high of 3.66 million tons, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia said on Thursday.
Türkiye has been the leading country in flour exports worldwide since 2015, said Eren Gunhan Ulusoy in a press release.
The country is also expected to export over 3.5 million tons of flour in 2024, he noted.
Despite the recent shipping problems in the Red Sea, the Turkish flour sector boosted its exports 22% to 344,000 tons, he stressed.
Türkiye's earnings from flour exports last year totaled $1.5 billion, he added.
He said Türkiye saw drops in grain production in the last three years due to weather conditions.
There was a decrease of up to 60% in this period last year, but this season is better, he said.
Türkiye reached 22 million tons in wheat production in 2023, and the sector expects production of 24-25 million tons this year.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: Polling time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance16 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally16 minutes ago
-
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday14 minutes ago
-
Consumer prices down 0.8% in China in January5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open5 hours ago
-
China's PPI down 2.5 pct in January5 hours ago
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January5 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS-USA expo5 hours ago
-
Meher Kashif highlights role of economy, democracy5 hours ago
-
Chinese consumer prices suffer quickest drop in 14 years14 minutes ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos14 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 20248 hours ago