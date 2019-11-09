UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Blasts US Defense Official For Syria Oil Revenue Remarks

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:39 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday slammed a United States defense official for statements regarding dividends from oil production in Syria going to the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday slammed a United States defense official for statements regarding dividends from oil production in Syria going to the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF).

Earlier on Thursday, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs stated at a press conference at the Pentagon that the US does not reap any of the benefit from oil production in Syria, with revenue instead going to Kurdish-led SDF forces.

"No one has the right to Syria's natural resources ... We are talking about a country that does not hide that it is in Syria because of oil reserves, and we see, in particular, that the proceeds from these resources go to support terrorist organizations such as Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG)," Cavusoglu said at an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting in Antalya, as quoted by Hurriyet.

About 90 percent of Syrian oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia), and now it is mainly controlled by SDF.

In October, US President Donald Trump, who had previously announced his intention to withdraw all US forces from the area, said that some troops would remain to "guard oil" from IS fighters. Trump defended his moves by saying that the goal was to provide the Kurds with some "cash flow" in a conversation with reporters in the White House late October.

Later, the head of the Pentagon, Mark Esper, said that the United States will protect oil fields in Syria and respond by force to any attempts to seize them. According to him, US forces are ready to repel onslaughts from either Russian or the Syrian military.

Turkish media cited eyewitnesses on Wednesday as saying that US military has already begun construction of two military bases in strategic locations in Syria's oil-rich east.

