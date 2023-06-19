Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the Israeli government for its plans to build over 4,000 housing units in the West Bank, saying such actions violate international law.

On Wednesday, several Israeli media outlets reported that Israel planned to approve more than 4,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks. The following Monday, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington was "deeply troubled" by Israel's plans.

"We condemn the Israeli authorities' increased illegal settlement activities and the announced plans for the construction of 4,500 new illegal settlement units in at least 19 localities of the West Bank. These steps taken by the Israeli Government, which seriously damage the ground of permanent peace and are completely against international law and established UN parameters, are unacceptable," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Ankara would continue to support efforts to establish an "independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. The Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

On June 9, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had decided to postpone the discussion of a controversial development plan near Jerusalem, the implementation of which would effectively divide the West Bank in half.