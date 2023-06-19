UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans To Expand Construction In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the Israeli government for its plans to build over 4,000 housing units in the West Bank, saying such actions violate international law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the Israeli government for its plans to build over 4,000 housing units in the West Bank, saying such actions violate international law.

On Wednesday, several Israeli media outlets reported that Israel planned to approve more than 4,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks. The following Monday, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington was "deeply troubled" by Israel's plans.

"We condemn the Israeli authorities' increased illegal settlement activities and the announced plans for the construction of 4,500 new illegal settlement units in at least 19 localities of the West Bank. These steps taken by the Israeli Government, which seriously damage the ground of permanent peace and are completely against international law and established UN parameters, are unacceptable," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Ankara would continue to support efforts to establish an "independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. The Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

On June 9, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had decided to postpone the discussion of a controversial development plan near Jerusalem, the implementation of which would effectively divide the West Bank in half.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Turkey Washington Gaza Bank Jerusalem Ankara June Jew Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

42 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

54 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

2 hours ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.