Turkish Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operation In Jenin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's large-scale military offensive in the West Bank, urging the Israeli authorities to stop the operation and warning them of a new wave of violence in the region.

"We strongly condemn the incursion carried out by the Israeli forces (on) (3 July) in the city of Jenin in the West Bank under the occupation of Israel. We are deeply concerned that the current tension in the region could trigger a new spiral of violence following these attacks and we reiterate our call on the Israeli authorities to act with common sense and put an end to such actions," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Ankara also extends condolences to Palestine and its people over victims of the Israeli operation, the statement added.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight to Monday. Israel Defense Forces aircraft launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least eight Palestinians had been killed and over 80 injured in the attacks.

