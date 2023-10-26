Open Menu

Turkish Furniture Manufacturers Delegation To Visit Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Turkish furniture manufacturers delegation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said a high level Turkish furniture manufacturers delegation would visit Pakistan to further explore the possibilities of collaboration for joint ventures and investment.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Araib Arain here, he said series of fruitful meetings with Turkish furniture manufacturers through zoom had been arranged to invite them to Pakistan.

He said both the Turkish and Pakistani furniture industries were significant players in the global market.

The chief executive said collaboration between the Turkish and Pakistani furniture industries could lead to exciting opportunities for the two countries.

It could involve sharing expertise, technology, and design ideas, resulting in the production of unique and high-quality furniture products  he added.

This partnership might also facilitate access to each other's markets, potentially increasing trade and economic benefits for both nations,he added.

He said their visit  would be an exciting opportunity for both Turkish and Pakistani businesses to strengthen ties and explore potential investment and joint ventures in the furniture industry. It could lead to beneficial collaborations and economic growth for both the countries, he added.

Mian Kashif said the Turkish furniture industry had been known for its craftsmanship, innovation, and the use of high-quality materials.

He said Turkey's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the middle East could help Pakistan a hub for furniture exports.

Pakistan had been exporting its furniture products to various countries, and the industry had seen increased recognition on the international stage,he concluded.

